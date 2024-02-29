Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.91. 589,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,610,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

