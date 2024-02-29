Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.91. 589,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,610,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.