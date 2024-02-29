Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Tabcorp Price Performance

Shares of TACBY stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

