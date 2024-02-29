Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Tabcorp Price Performance
Shares of TACBY stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
About Tabcorp
