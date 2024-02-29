Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Adam Rytenskild Buys 100,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Adam Rytenskild bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($44,444.44).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

