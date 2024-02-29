Synovus Financial Corp Sells 471 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $273.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.57 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

