Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,047 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $186.71 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

