Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

COF stock opened at $137.65 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

