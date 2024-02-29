Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

