Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,909,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,579.49 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,671.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,476.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

