Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VDE opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.