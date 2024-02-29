Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.69 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $83.69 million and $11.61 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,855,445,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,838,773,426 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

