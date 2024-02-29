SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

