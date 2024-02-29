Surgery Partners, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $851,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

