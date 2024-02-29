SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

