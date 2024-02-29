SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Stock Up 14.8 %

STKL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 763,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 67.1% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 193,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 125.2% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.