Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
