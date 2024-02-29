Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

