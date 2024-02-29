Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
