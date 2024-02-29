Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 43.6% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $9.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,772.66 or 1.00001426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00181210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008077 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00020359 USD and is down -15.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

