Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $109.51 and last traded at $108.54, with a volume of 18722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

