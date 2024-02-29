Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.0 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Stoneridge has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $464.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.