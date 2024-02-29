StockNews.com Lowers Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

IOT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NYSE IOT opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. Samsara has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,548,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,804,211 shares of company stock valued at $60,400,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

