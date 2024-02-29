StockNews.com Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $78.90 on Friday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

