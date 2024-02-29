StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMST. Wedbush increased their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1,460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $1,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $282,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

