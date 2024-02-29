StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $381.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
