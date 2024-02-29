StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $381.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.79.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

