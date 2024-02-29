StockNews.com Downgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.