StockNews.com Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

POR stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 361,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169,230 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.