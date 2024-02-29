StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

