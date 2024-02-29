Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 548% compared to the average volume of 418 call options.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $209,369.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $295,056.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,028 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,443.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $128,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SOVO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 1,385,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -162.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

