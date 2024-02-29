STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of STM opened at $44.92 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.