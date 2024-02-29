Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.73.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $129,427,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.