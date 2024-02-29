Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

SHOO opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

