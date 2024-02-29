Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.
Steven Madden Trading Down 0.3 %
SHOO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 160,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Steven Madden has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17.
Steven Madden Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOO
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steven Madden
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.