Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.3 %

SHOO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 160,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Steven Madden has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

