Steven Madden, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Steven Madden Trading Down 0.8 %
SHOO stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 43.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 796,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
