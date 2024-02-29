Steven Madden, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

SHOO stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 43.8% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 796,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

