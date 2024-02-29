Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 4.1%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €31.17 ($33.88) and last traded at €31.33 ($34.05). 25,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 235,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.67 ($35.51).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.51).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

