Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

