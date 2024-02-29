Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.60

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1607591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 475,838 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

