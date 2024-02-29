Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

NYSE:STEM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Stem has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $45,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 158,204 shares in the company, valued at $501,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth $113,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

