Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

STEM stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Stem has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock valued at $368,948. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stem by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 11.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 17.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

