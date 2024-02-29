Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28,925.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,141.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

