Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRRP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. Star Equity has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.