Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

