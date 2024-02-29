St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 955 ($12.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.43 ($16.19).
Get Our Latest Analysis on STJ
St. James’s Place Trading Down 0.7 %
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.