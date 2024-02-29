St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 955 ($12.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.43 ($16.19).

Shares of STJ traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 502.40 ($6.37). The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 646.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 713.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 778.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 410.40 ($5.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.51).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

