SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.