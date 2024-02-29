SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Up 140.4% in February

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the January 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SRM Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SRM Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRM Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

