Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Squarespace stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 122,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,305. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

