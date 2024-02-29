SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $120,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

