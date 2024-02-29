Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 53.90 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,496 ($44.34) on Thursday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,917 ($37.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,640.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,429.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Get Spectris alerts:

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.