Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 53.90 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Spectris Price Performance
Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,496 ($44.34) on Thursday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,917 ($37.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,640.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,429.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.
About Spectris
