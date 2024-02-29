SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,518 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.