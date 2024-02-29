Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Down 81.8% in February

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPKL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. Spark I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKL. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,448,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,536,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

