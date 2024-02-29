SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Earnings Results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25), reports. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP Plus stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. SP Plus has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

