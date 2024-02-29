Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.79

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1088146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,801.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $61,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,969.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $133,092.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,748,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,375,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,475,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,940,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,198 shares during the period.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

